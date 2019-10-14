Goodbye carbon

There is too much carbon in the atmosphere and existing technology – cars, factories, airplanes, ships, buildings – will continue to emit huge amounts more into the foreseeable future. The only thing to do is to reduce the amount of atmospheric carbon. There are many experiments underway to find ways to do this. So far, only a few processes show promise.

While different in many ways, these processes are similar in one critical way: they all remove carbon from the atmosphere by converting it into an inert form that can be sequestered permanently, that is, returned to a form where, like the fossil carbon forms, it is truly out of sight, out of mind and out of the atmosphere forever.

Hania Ramzan

Karachi