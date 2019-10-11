PML-N MPA’s petition: Contempt notice issued to SNGPL officials

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Thursday issued a contempt of court notice to Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited (SNGPL) officials for non-compliance with the court order about completion of natural gas supply scheme in the constituency of MPA belonging to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

A division bench comprising Justice Qaiser Rashid Khan and Justice Abdul Shakoor issued the notice to Zia Muhammad, Senior General Manager Distribution, North and others, directing them to explain their position for non-compliance with the court decision.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) from PK-55, Mardan, Jamshid Mohmand, had filed the contempt petition through his lawyer Muhammad Ali.

During the arguments, the lawyer submitted that the high court in a detailed judgment had directed the federal government to arrange funds for completion of the natural gas supply scheme in the constituency of an opposition member provincial assembly from Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz within one month, which was stopped by the ruling party of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

He submitted that the funds had been stopped for the gas scheme in the petitioner’s constituency by the ruling party due to a political rivalry.

“The completion of the project is not only in the interest of the government in the present scenario of price hike of everything, but would also remove the feelings of the people of PK-55 of being treated differently than the other constituencies represented by the Member Provincial Assembly’s of ruling party,” stated the nine-page judgment, passed on May 16, 2019.

It was observed in the judgment that from the comments of some respondents, the court could not find any material/document which might substantiate to the stance of the ministries that the Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited after June 30, 2018, on account of not utilizing Rs27.60 million, being lapsed, has transferred the same to the government of Pakistan or the same in view of rules of the government of Pakistan being not utilised till June 30, 2018 stood lapsed.