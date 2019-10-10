Peshawar Police launch website carrying pictures of accused

PESHAWAR: The capital city police on Wednesday launched its website and uploaded the pictures of over 3,000 accused charged with different cases in recent years.

“The website www.peshawarpolice.gov.pk carries photos and details of over 3,000 criminals who were charged by the capital city police in recent months and years. The website will create awareness among the public about the criminals and anti-social elements,” Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Karim Khan told media persons at the Malik Saad Shaheed Police Lines.

He added that the public can provide information and other details of the people whose data and pictures were uploaded on the website to help the police better maintain law and order and go after the criminals.

The official said the names of the informers would be kept secret.

The CCPO said the website would also carry a number of awareness messages about crime, traffic and other sections of the force.

Karim Khan said the website would also keep the general public, traders, elders and other people updated about the issues related to law and order and traffic.The CCPO said that there would be a complaint section on the website where people can lodge their complaints and the officials concerned would promptly respond.