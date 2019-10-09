Pakistan to host international seniors tennis event in Dec

KARACHI: Pakistan will host a Grade-4 international tennis championship for seniors in Lahore from December 2-7. The 34th Maple Leap Cement Pakistan ITF Seniors World Ranking Tennis Championship is to be played on grass surface of Punjab Tennis Academy. The event offers Rs100,000 in prize money. The entry and withdrawal deadline is November 26. The singles and doubles events are to be played in the age categories of 35 plus, 40 plus, 45 plus, 50 plus, 55 plus, 60 plus, 65 plus, and 70 plus.