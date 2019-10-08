Pakistan Junior Tennis C’ship Pak players suffer shock defeats

KARACHI: Lai Yu-Shun of Chinese Taipei and Kim Dong Hwan of Korea caused major upsets at the ITF Pakistan Junior Tennis Championships in Islamabad on Monday.

Noman Aftab, seeded 5th, suffered a shock defeat at the hands of unseeded Lai Yu-Shun, while Kim Dong Hwan thrashed 7th seed Saqib Hayat 6-1, 6-4 in the first round of men’s singles event.

Meanwhile, Fayzullaev Ibrokhim of Uzbekistan defeated Osama Khan 7-6, 6-4 and Yahya Luni crushed Afghanistan’s Taibzada Bilal 6-0, 6-0.

In other matches, Korea’s Kim Min-Joon smashed Talha Khan 6-0, 6-0, Ratnayake Kavisha of Sri Lanka beat Zalan Khan 6-2, 6-3, while Hamid Israr Gul overpowered Tootoonchi Moghadam of Iran 6-2, 7-6(2).

Shoaib Khan defeated Subhan Bin Salik 6-1, 6-3, Shamsutdinov Oybekimirzo of Uzbekistan hammered Jawad Hyyat 6-0, 6-2, Lu Chen-yu of Chinese Taipei beat Semi Zeb Khan 6-3, 6-0.

Knese Luca Emanuel of Germany overcame Huzaifa Khan 6-3, 6-3, Kamil Ahmed beat Tan Curtis Hong Tseng of Hong Kong 6-2, 6-1, Korea’s Gunuk Kang defeated M Hadin 6-2, 6-0 and Nepal’s Aryan Giri thrashed Ahmed Nael Qureshi 6-0, 6-0.