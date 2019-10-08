SHC directs govt to set up women rescue force centres

The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Monday directed the provincial government to constitute women rescue force police centres at the divisional level of the province.

The SHC’s single bench of Justice Salahuddin Panhwar issued the order after hearing the petitions of women seeking protection against domestic violence and harassment at the hands of their husbands, in-laws and other relatives.

The court observed that female police officers of the SSP rank will be in charge of the rescue centres aimed at providing protection to women and other vulnerable members of society. The bench said that honour killings are on the rise, and directed the government to take appropriate steps for the protection of women against domestic violence and harassment by ensuring the effective implementation of the Domestic Violence (Prevention & Protection) Act 2013 in letter and spirit to redress the grievances of the victims of such incidents.

The provincial law officer informed Justice Panhwar that the Sindh government has allocated the amount of Rs145 million as funds for safe houses in each district. The SHC directed the finance department to ensure the release of funds to each district for proper maintenance of the safe houses. The court also directed the relevant secretaries to submit their compliance reports on the next date of hearing.

Anchorperson case

Justice Panhwar also issued notices to the provincial prosecutor general and others on an application filed against an anti-terrorism court’s order with regard to the deletion of the terrorism clause in the murder case of private TV anchorperson Mureed Abbas.

Petitioner Zara Abbas, the victim’s wife, told the court that the anti-terrorism court had deleted the terrorism clause in the murder case and referred the case to a sessions court. She said the accused committed a brutal act of violence in a pre-planned manner, which created panic, fear and terror in society.

Zara also said her husband and his friend were killed in a populated area, adding that the case fell within the ambit of the anti-terrorism law. She requested the SHC to order the trial of the case by an anti-terrorism court.