Fri Oct 04, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
October 4, 2019

One killed in Hangu van attack

National

OC
Our Correspondent
October 4, 2019

HANGU: One person was killed and three others, including two women, sustained injuries in attack on a car at Ghalmina area in the limits of Bilyamina Police Station on Thursday, police said. They said Muhammad Rahim, Umar Khan, Sultana Bibi and Riaz Bibi were on their way to Hangu town from Samana by a cab when unidentified gunmen ambushed them at Ghalmina. As a result, Muhammad Rahim, who was the target, was killed.

