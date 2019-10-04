close
Fri Oct 04, 2019
October 4, 2019

Szabist lauds philanthropic activities of Mr. Zamurrad Khan

Karachi

October 4, 2019

KARACHI: Mr. Zamurrad Khan Patron in Chief (Pakistan Sweet Homes), visited SZABIST to inspire students towards philanthropic activities. Pakistan Sweet Homes is a welfare organization, striving to support the little angles who lost their parents particularly in the wake of terrorism, floods and other natural causes. He shared success stories of his students.

Madam Shahnaz Wazir Ali, President (SZABIST) extended a token of appreciation to Mr. Zamurrad Khan and encouraged the students to join Pakistan Sweet Homes as volunteers.***

