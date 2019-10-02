Governor says steps on to streamline arms making in Darra Adamkhel

PESHAWAR: Governor Shah Farman on Tuesday said the administrative merger of erstwhile Federally Administered Tribal Areas into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was completed in the shortest period of five months which showed the interest of the provincial government in the issue.

He expressed these views while talking to the participants of 21st National Security Workshop arranged by the National Defense University during their visit to Governor’s House. According to an official handout, the participants of including parliamentarians, students, media persons and notable of the society interacted with the governor.

They put up questions to the governor about security and administrative affairs in the province. In response to the questions, said the big challenge which we faced after the merger was to uphold tribal culture and tradition in the transition period. “Keeping in view the tribal culture, we have constituted tribal jirga representing the tribal elders and notables in the tribal districts to ensure that the tribal elders are consulted to resolve the tribal people issues and problems,” he said.

In response to a question about arms making and supply from Darra Adamkhel town, the governor said that necessary steps were being taken to streamline this profession and the government intended to establish arms making industry in this area. The tribal persons involved in weapon making are very professional and they are our assets, he said.

Shah Farman said that KP, especially tribal districts, have lot of potential of investment in natural resources and we ask investors to come and invest there.