Govt committed to eliminating corruption, says CM

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Tuesday said elimination of corrupt practices from public offices was the basic aim of the incumbent government for which “Public Service Delivery and Good Governance Act 2019” was being deliberated upon to implement the provincial government’s good governance strategy.

The chief minister has agreed to establish 24-hour central hotline number through which citizens would be able to lodge complaints against any corrupt practices.

Chairing a meeting on the Civil Administration (Public Service Delivery and Good Governance Act 2019), the chief minister directed for detailed deliberations of all stakeholders on the subject matter and convened a joint meeting within one week, said a handout.

The chief minister stressed the elimination of corrupt practices and promoting transparency in public offices, adding that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf had introduced good governance strategy at the provincial level which was a milestone towards establishment of a progressive and just society.

He directed to launch wide publicity of anti-corruption drive within the departments stating that transparency and accountability are the central pillars of good governance for the current regime.

The meeting was briefed in details about the proposed act and anti-corruption measures being taken by the provincial government.

The chief minister stated that the Civil Administration Act was aimed at providing a legal mechanism to achieve the objectives under the good governance strategy of the incumbent government.

He said that close coordination between district administration and government departments was mandatory to achieve the targets.

Mahmood Khan was briefed about the anti-corruption measures being taken in the departments which included major tools which have been utilised as a catalyst to root out the means of corruption.

These included transfer posting policies, the establishment of placement committees within the departments, establishment of central hotline along with whistleblower mechanism.