Atif says Rs2b allocated for tourism promotion in Malakand division

PESHAWAR: Senior Minister Muhammad Atif Khan has said an amount of Rs2 billion has been earmarked for the promotion of tourism in various districts in Malakand division.

Talking to a delegation of elected representatives from Malakand division in a meeting here on Monday, he said that tourist spots in Dir, Swat, Buner and Kohistan districts would be developed with proper planning.

He said roads leading to the scenic places in KP would be built with the financial assistance of the World Bank and other partners to boost tourism. Members national and provincial assemblies, including Muhammad Bashir Khan, Mahboob Shah, Sahibzada Sibghatullah, Muhammad Azam Khan, Riaz Khan, Wazirzada, Liaqat Ali, Humayun Khan, Sharafat Ali, provincial Revenue Minister Shakil Ahmed, Secretary Tourism Kamran Rehman, Chief Planning Officer Asif Shahab, Tourism Corporation Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Managing Director Junaid Khan and UNDP research consultant Muhammad Umair attended the meeting. Senior Minister Atif Khan, who also has the portfolio of Sports, Tourism, Archaeology, Culture, Museums and Youth Affairs, said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would be introduced as a tourism brand to the world to attract more tourists. “Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has abundant tourist spots and tourism potential but they needed to be explored, developed and introduced at the global level to lure more visitors,” the senior minister said.

He said tourism was also a key driver for socio-economic progress and building a soft image of the province and its people. The senior minister said over 20 tourist spots have been identified in the province, which would be converted into tourist zones.

The tourist zones, he said, would be extended to the merged tribal districts for the establishment of healthy atmosphere after the decades of insurgency and to generate livelihood opportunities there.

“All facilities would be made available in the tourist zones, including international standard hotels, green belts, sports grounds, jeep tracks and facilities related to tourism activities,” he added. He said that there was a sewerage problem in Kumrat and Naran valleys due to the disorderly construction of hotels.

The minister said the services of consultants would be hired to develop tourism zones with proper planning. He maintained that the locals would be able to get employment opportunity to earn a livelihood. Atif Khan said that the locals would be imparted training to take the tourists out for visiting the area. The minister said the government was planning to build about 1000 playgrounds in the province.