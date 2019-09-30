close
Mon Sep 30, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
September 30, 2019

Dengue issues

Newspost

 
September 30, 2019

Pakistan has become the latest Asian country suffering from a severe dengue outbreak. During this year 10,000 people were affected by the dengue virus out of which at least 20 people faced death. According to a news report, last week 102 cases of dengue virus were reported in Karachi within 24 hours.

To help the citizens the government should ensure cleanliness in the country and major steps should be taken against the dengue virus.

Gulbahar Yousuf

Turbat

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Newspost