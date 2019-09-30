Dengue issues

Pakistan has become the latest Asian country suffering from a severe dengue outbreak. During this year 10,000 people were affected by the dengue virus out of which at least 20 people faced death. According to a news report, last week 102 cases of dengue virus were reported in Karachi within 24 hours.

To help the citizens the government should ensure cleanliness in the country and major steps should be taken against the dengue virus.

Gulbahar Yousuf

Turbat