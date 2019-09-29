Family wants probe into youth’s death

TIMERGARA: The family members of youth who was found dead at Undaisa village on September 24 on Saturday rejected the notion that the youth committed the suicide.

Talking to reporters here, Irshad Ali, brother of Najeebullah, along with his mother and cousins Jehan Bakht Said and Bakht Zamin, rejected the report about his brother’s suicide.

“On September 24, my maternal uncle Ilyas called Najeebullah to his house in connection with some necessary work. And the next day Ilyas told us on telephone that Najeebullah had committed suicide,” Irshad Ali said.After getting the information, he said, they had left for Ilyas house but the body was handed over to them on the way. “My brother was a student of a religious seminary and he could not have even thought of committing suicide,” Irshad Ali said and alleged that Najeebullah had been killed and an impression was being created that he had committed suicide.

“Although, Ilyas has been included in the investigation, we have serious reservations about the incident,” Irshad Ali said, and demanded District Police Officer (DPO) Lower Dir Arif Shahbaz Wazir and other police high-ups to conduct thorough and transparent investigation into the matter.