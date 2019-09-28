PSP chief holds KE, ruling elite responsible for electrocution deaths

Pak Sarzameen Party Chairman Syed Mustafa Kamal on Friday expressed severe concerns over the loss of more lives as a result of electrocutions in various parts of the metropolis.

He said such unfortunate incidents had occurred in the past, but the K-Electric, the sole power supplier to Karachi, did not bother to upgrade its power infrastructure. He held the KE and the ruling elite responsible for these unfortunate incidents.

Kamal said that Karachiites were considered helpless, and that was why the sense of deprivation was deepening amongst the masses of this metropolis. He said that though rain is a blessing of Allah Almighty, it has become a curse for the citizens due to poor performance and criminal negligence of the Sindh government and local bodies department.

He said the recent rains had exposed the performance of the rulers before the public, as Karachi looked like a pool, while the civic agencies seemed unmoved. Kamal said that if the development works initiated in his mayorship were continued, the condition of Katachi wouldn’t have been so pathetic today.

“What to speak of any new projects, the provincial and the local bodies governments can’t even handle the already accomplished projects.” Kamal said the tax money was going into the pockets of some individuals, instead of being invested in the social wellbeing of the public.

He called for conducting an audit of the development schemes, saying there must be a check and balance of projects which had been completed in documents to confirm whether or not they had actually been completed. The poor sanitary cleanliness conditions on main city roads, adjoining areas and streets were engendering an outbreak of epidemics in the metropolis, he said.

He said the city government, if unable to fulfil the promises it made with the public in the election campaign, should tender resignation instead of crying for powers and resources. The PSP supremo threatened to opt for protest if the administrative affairs of the local bodies setup were not settled with an immediate effect.