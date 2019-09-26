Female constable tortured

FAISALABAD: Some accused tortured a female police constable in Bhutto Colony on Jaranwala Road on Wednesday. Police constable Parveen Kausar told police she was heading to her village Chak 215/RB in a car after performing her duty when Fahad Iqbal and his accomplices intercepted her car and tortured her. The police have registered a case against the accused. Meanwhile, a health department team seized 1,500 intoxicant injections on Wednesday.

The team led by drug inspector Khalid Waheed intercepted a suspicious rickshaw near Old Central Jail in Factory Area and recovered 1,500 intoxicant injections from it. The rickshaw driver Muhammad Razaq of Madina Town, Faisalabad, was handed over to police.

Also, a young girl committed suicide in Chak 199/RB (Gatwala) on Wednesday. The daughter of Muhammad Asghar took acid over unknown reasons and died instantly.