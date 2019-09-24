Two die on road

By Our Correspondent

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: A motorcyclist and a passerby died and another was injured when an oil tanker hit a bike on Indus Highway at Jatta Mines. Taimur, 27 and his brother Ramazan, 24 were riding a motorcycle when the oil tanker hit them. Taimur and passerby Abdullah died on the spot while Ramazan was injured.