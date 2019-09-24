close
Tue Sep 24, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
September 24, 2019

Two die on road

Peshawar

 
September 24, 2019

By Our Correspondent

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: A motorcyclist and a passerby died and another was injured when an oil tanker hit a bike on Indus Highway at Jatta Mines. Taimur, 27 and his brother Ramazan, 24 were riding a motorcycle when the oil tanker hit them. Taimur and passerby Abdullah died on the spot while Ramazan was injured.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Peshawar