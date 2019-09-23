close
Mon Sep 23, 2019
BR
Bureau report
September 23, 2019

ANP concerned at spread of dengue

Peshawar

BR
Bureau report
September 23, 2019

PESHAWAR: The Awami National Party (ANP) has expressed concern over the spread of dengue virus and government’s inability to save the lives of the people affected by the mosquito-borne disease.

Through a statement issued here, ANP provincial general secretary and parliamentary leader in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Sardar Hussain Babak said that it was not an opportune time for point-scoring but needed concrete steps to cope with the situation. However, he said that the government’s inaction was criminal as the virus was spreading to every area of the province. He said several lives could have been saved had the government taken interest, adding the government should take drastic steps and launch a public awareness campaign.

