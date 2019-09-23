Karachi Hockey Association umpiring course begins today

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Karachi Hockey Association (KHA) is organising a free umpiring course to boost umpiring standards in domestic hockey. In a press release on Sunday, KHA secretary Haider Hussain said that senior international player Jameel Butt will be course commandant. The course will begin on Monday (today) at Olympian Hanif Khan-Dr Junaid Ali Shah Sports Complex.
