Mon Sep 23, 2019
Karachi Hockey Association umpiring course begins today

Sports

KARACHI: Karachi Hockey Association (KHA) is organising a free umpiring course to boost umpiring standards in domestic hockey. In a press release on Sunday, KHA secretary Haider Hussain said that senior international player Jameel Butt will be course commandant. The course will begin on Monday (today) at Olympian Hanif Khan-Dr Junaid Ali Shah Sports Complex.

