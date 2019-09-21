UK visa rules

This refers to the news story, 'Relief for foreign students as UK reverses visa rules' (Sep 12). A very good initiative has been taken by the UK education administration. Students will be allowed to stay in Britain for two years after graduation. The rule will apply to students studying at the undergraduate level or above from 2020 onwards. Seemingly, it will facilitate students a lot to get good and suitable jobs there. The development abolishes a scheme introduced in 2012 by then home secretary Theresa May that forced overseas students to leave the country just four months after finishing a degree.

According to the UK Council for International Student Affairs, the total number of foreign students studying in the UK in 2017/18 was 458,490, with Pakistani students numbering 40,210. Such positive accomplishments are always welcome. This will certainly influence the careers of students.

Asif Murad Umrani

Karachi