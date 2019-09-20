Arrest all including CM as we seek no mercy: Zardari

ISLAMABAD: Co-Chairman of Pakistan People’s Party and former president Asif Ali Zardari has told the government to jail everyone including the Sindh Chief Minister (CM) but they will not seek any concession. “We don t need production orders. The government should fulfill its desire by arresting all leaders of the party,” he said.

Talking to media informally outside the Accountability Court, Asif Ali Zardari said that if the government’s aim is to arrest the PPP leaders like Sindh CM Syed Murad Ali Shah then let them arrest whoever is on their list.

On a query regarding the participation of his party in the JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazalur Rehaman’s rally, he said, “I am in jail while Bilawal will decide about it.” The PPP co-chairman with smiling face said that rain is continuing nowadays and the weather is changing in Rawalpindi. Zardari said this when he was asked about weather conditions of Rawalpindi.

He said that there is no benefit of a bail. “We are feeling cool and calm in the prison and let the government fulfill its desires,” he said.

Zardari said, “We have also no need of production orders and bail.” He said that when the country needs unity of political forces the government is doing negative politics by arresting the opposition leaders and this is the proof maturity of government.