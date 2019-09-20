Zardari, Talpur indictment on Oct 4

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court on Thursday fixed October 4 to indict Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari, his sister Faryal Talpur and others in Park Lane reference connected with mega money laundering and fake accounts scam.

The accused were provided with the copies of corruption references against them in compliance with the court orders. Zardari and Talpur were produced before judge Muhammad Bashir following expiry of their judicial remand period. During the hearing, Zardari arrived at the rostrum and requested the court to let him meet with his legal team for consultation, which was accepted by the judge.

The court adjourned the hearing of Park Lane case till October 4, while Thatta Water Supply reference would be taken up on October 7.Separately, the accountability court granted the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) a two-day transit remand of PPP’s stalwart and former opposition leader Khursheed Shah in an inquiry into possessing assets beyond known sources of income.

The NAB would produce Shah before accountability court Sukkur till September 21. Shah was presented before judge Muhammad Bashir by the bureau amid foolproof security arrangements.

At the outset of the hearing, the NAB team sought three-day transit remand of the PPP leader to produce him before accountability court Sukkur, to which the judge asked about the utility of three days.

The NAB prosecutor said the bureau could not send Shah to Sukkur through Thursday’s flight, adding the former opposition leader could be shifted through any next available flight. At this, the judge accepted the transit remand for two days and ordered producing Shah before the court concerned.

It may be mentioned here that Shah was arrested by the NAB Rawalpindi and Sukkur teams from Banigala, Islamabad, on Wednesday in an inquiry of possessing assets beyond known sources of income.

The investigation had been going on against him since August 7 and he was alleged to have build bungalows, petrol pumps and hotels in the name of Benamidaar. He was arrested after he failed to appear before a NAB Sukkur team in compliance with the summons.