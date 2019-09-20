JUI-F Sindh chapter completes preparations for Islamabad sit-in

The Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl’s Sindh chapter said on Thursday the party had completed its preparations for the Islamabad sit-in to be staged next month against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government.

The party chief, Maulana Fazlur Rehman, on Wednesday announced it would hold an Azadi March in October under any circumstances. The march that would start from Karachi and would be organised between October 16 and 31 after talks with Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and other political parties, party sources said.

Maulana Abdul Karim Abid, the JUI-F Sindh’s deputy chief, said that the preparations for the protest march were in progress, while workers were being mobilized across the country. However, the party’s Sindh chapter will play a crucial role in the protest because the march will start from Karachi.

“We have mobilised party supporters and residents in Karachi and various parts of the rural Sindh to attend the march,” Abid told The News. He said that party leaders had been visiting the province’s all districts to mobilise workers.

“Our preparation is complete. Now we are only waiting for the final date which will be announced soon by the party’s leadership,” he said. The JUI-F warned the government against making any effort to disrupt their planned march and expressed the hope that people from all walks of life and from all over the country would reach Islamabad to participate in the Azadi March to get rid of the “incompetent and illegitimate government”.

He said the transportation of protesters to Islamabad and other arrangements, including the provision of food and accommodation, were being finalised in the meetings taking place at the district level.

The JUI-F leaders said leaders were also visiting madrasas because most of the Deobandi seminaries in the province had the JUI-F affiliation and their students played a key role in making the religious party’s rallies successful.