Man kills father in Nowshera

NOWSHERA: A man allegedly shot dead his father over a petty issue in Kotar Panr area in Risalpur town here on Wednesday, police said.
Rahim Khan, a resident of Sherin Koroona, lodged a first information report with Risalpur Police that he was at home when his brother Israr informed him that his another brother Tahir had shot dead his father Rahim Khan over a domestic dispute and fled the scene. He said that when he reached DHQ Nowshera, his father had died. The police registered the case and started the investigation.
