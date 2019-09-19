close
Thu Sep 19, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
September 19, 2019

Artefacts seized, two arrested in Charsadda

Peshawar

CHARSADDA: Police claimed to have foiled a bid to smuggle artefacts and arrested the accused. Taking action on a tip-off that archaeological artefacts worth millions of rupees would be smuggled from Peshawar to Gilgit-Baltistan onwards to China, a police party comprising a deputy superintendent of police city, SHO and an inspector started checking at Sardaryab checkpost and signalled a truck to stop. On thorough search, the police recovered the costly artefacts and arrested the truck driver Hameedullah, a resident of Dag Qilla in Bajaur district, and an alleged trafficker Wajid, a resident of Yakatoot in Peshawar.

