close
Thu Sep 19, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
September 19, 2019

Punjab Junior Tennis in full swing

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
September 19, 2019

LAHORE: Sheeza Sajid and Haniya Minhas advanced to the next round of the Rafum Punjab Junior Tennis Championship 2019 girls U-14 category after winning their respective first round matches here at PLTA Courts on Wednesday.

Sheeza outclassed Mehru Fatima 8-1 in the first match of the day while Haniya Minhas thrashed Saleha 8-0, Aqsa Akram routed Maya Lone 8-3 and Ashtafila Arif defeated Labika Durab 8-3. In U-12 first round, Omer Jawad thrashed Harris Bajwa 8-0, Essa Bilal thumped Mustafa Haroon 8-3, Labika Durab outsmarted Rafay Attaullah 8-2, Abdullah Yousaf toppled Sarim Rasul 8-1 and Ismail Aftab overwhelmed Raja Mustafa 8-3.

In the U-10 first round matches, Ameer Mazari thrashed Xeerak Mustafa 8-0, Omer Jawad crushed Rameed Shahid 8-0, Zohaib Afzal outclassed Aalay Hussain 8-0, Abdullah defeated Talha Tarrar 8-6, Habib Ullah outlasted Vardan Hashmi 8-1 and Ismail Aftab trounced Jannat Khalil 8-1. In U-16 doubles semifinals, Faizan/Bilal outsmarted Shaeel/Hamza 4-1, 4-1 while Hassan/Hannan beat Zain/Arham 4-1, 2-4, 10-7.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports