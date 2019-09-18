Tennis events in country mere ritual: Asif Dar

KARACHI: Former secretary Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) Asif Dar has said that tennis events in the country are not producing talent and have become a formality.

Asif said that a number of tennis events are organised by the units of PTF every month but they are not producing the desired results. “It has become quite a ritual without any productivity,” said Asif. “Where is the talent going! Except Aisam and Aqeel, there is no player worth mentioning,” said Asif.

He said that Pakistan moved back to group-3 in Davis Cup if any one of them was missing in any Davis Cup tie. “In the last SAF games, India and Sri Lanka were ahead of Pakistan even when Aisam and Aqeel were part of the team,” said Asif.

He said that Pakistan is having a crucial Davis Cup tie against India in November while SAF Games are scheduled in December. “But we instead of preparing for those events are busy pleasing ourselves with such celebratory events,” said Asif.