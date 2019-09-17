close
Tue Sep 17, 2019
BR
Bureau report
September 17, 2019

Civil society hails KP PA resolution

National

PESHAWAR: The civil society members have hailed the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly for passing a unanimous resolution for the protection of Human Rights Defenders in the province. The resolution was moved by Asia Saleh Khattak, a ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf woman Member Provincial Assembly from the Karak district.

It was jointly signed by Deputy Speaker Mahmood Jan, Kamran Bangash, Special Assistant to KP Chief Minister on Science, Technology and Information Technology, and women MPAs Asia Asad and Ayesha Naeem.

