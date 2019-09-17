Progress reviewed on projects in merged districts: KP CM dismayed at delay in approval process, execution of schemes

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has directed that a comparative study for the performance of all the departments in the tribal districts be presented every month for real-time evaluation of the departments to ensure efficient service delivery and speedy development.

Chairing a review meeting on the important projects under Tribal Decade Strategy (TDS) on Monday, he expressed concern over the delay in the hiring of teachers and doctors to fulfil the needs of the tribal districts, said an official handout.

He directed the recruitment process should be completed on an emergency basis so that the established buildings may be made functional as soon as possible.

"People of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including the tribal districts, have elected us for a second term and we must undertake all efforts to ensure their expectations are met accordingly," the chief minister said.

He sought the performance report of Education, Health and Police departments and said that monthly evaluation of the priority sectors would be undertaken and all those found negligent in their duties will be proceeded against as per rules.

To provide livelihood opportunities under the Insaf Rozgar Scheme of the provincial government, the chief minister was informed that more than Rs2.8 million have been distributed among the youth of the tribal districts for initiation of businesses till August 31, 2019. Similarly, to provide free healthcare facilities under the Sehat Sahulat Programme, more than 0.5 million families had been provided with the cards.

The chief minister was informed that 35 PC-1s had been approved with regards to the establishment of roads infrastructure whereas 100 KMs of roads will be constructed in South Waziristan district separately.

Reviewing the progress on Insaf Rozgar Scheme, the chief minister remarked that the process needs to be made less stringent, as the data on submission of application for loans under the Rozgar scheme is not encouraging.

Explaining allocations made for the provision of free basic stationery, school bags, and conditional grants for basic facilities in schools approved through parents-teacher committees, it was said that these soft schemes would have quick impact since these could be immediately initiated at many places at the same time.

The list of approved schemes also includes spending in the agriculture sector through Integrated Agriculture Development in Merged Areas under AIP of the TDS.