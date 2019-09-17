close
Tue Sep 17, 2019
Rangers arrest eight suspected criminals

Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
September 17, 2019

The paramilitary force on Monday arrested eight suspects during targeted operations in different parts of the city.

According to a spokesman for the Sindh Rangers, Sajjad Khan was arrested in the Sukhan area for being involved in a number of murder cases. During raids in Paposh Nagar, Saeedabad and Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Babul Islam alias Tun Tun, Muhammad Tariq, Arif, Sameer and Naveed Abbas were apprehended. They were said to be involved in several robbery cases, street crime and drug peddling.

Muhammad Amir and Wajid Ali were arrested during a raid in the Malir City area. They were involved in operating a drug den in the area. The soldiers seized weapons and narcotics and recovered looted valuables from the suspects. They were later handed over to police to initiate legal action.

On Friday, the Rangers arrested five suspects during a targeted operation in the Gulshan-e-Maymar. The suspects were identified as Zahid Ali, Muhammad Imran Shaikh, Ghulam Haider alias Mandah, Shah Hussain alias Nana and Alla Daad. The suspects were shifted to the headquarters for investigation.

