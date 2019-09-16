Complainant summoned in Dr Asim case

An anti-terrorism court on Saturday summoned the complainant against former petroleum minister Dr Asim Hussain and others in a case pertaining to allegedly sheltering criminals at Ziauddin Hospital.

The ATC issued directions for Rangers officer Inayatullah Durrani, who lodged the FIR against Dr Hussain, to appear on September 21 in the court and record his statement.

Earlier, the court heard the cross examination on the statement of a Central district judicial magistrate, who had recorded a confessional statement of a Ziauddin Hospitals official, Dr Yousuf Sattar, against the ex-minister.

According to the prosecution, Dr Sattar conceded to the contents of the FIR in his statement under Section 164 of the Criminal Procedure Code and admitted that at least 28 criminal elements belonging to different political parties were provided medical treatment at the private hospital's branches in North Nazimabad and Clifton.

During the hearing, Dr Hussain alleged that the judicial magistrate was deliberately misrepresenting the case against him. He requested that the CCTV camera recordings of the judicial magistrate must be recovered.Dr Hussain was arrested by Rangers in August 2015 from his office. He is currently on bail.