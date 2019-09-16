PTI leaders censure Bilawal for his Sindhudesh remarks

Criticising Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for his remarks about Sindhudesh that he passed earlier while responding to the suggestion of invoking the Article 149 in Karachi, parliamentarians of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) said the federal government would not feel threatened by such politicking.

In a statement issued on Sunday, PTI MNA Nusrat Wahid said the party and residents of Sindh condemned the PPP chairman’s statement in which he talked about Sindhudesh. “I want to make it clear that the PTI government will not be pressurised or demoralised with this kind of threat,” she said.

She added that the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) had used all its tricks and failed and it was now playing the Sindh Card by promoting ethnic hatred among the province’s residents. “Despite remaining in power for 12 years, the PPP did nothing for the development of Interior Sindh [and] Karachi,” the statement read. According to Wahid, Karachi appeared like Mohen-Jo-Daro because of PPP’s bad governance and corruption.

“Even there are no basic amenities in the cities of Larkana, Dadu, Sukkur, Nawabshah, Khairpur, Hyderabad, and Jamshoro. People are unable to get even drinking water. Medicines and drugs are not available in the hospitals [as] majority of the drugs and medicines are stolen,” she alleged.

The PTI MNA said the ministers of Sindh were enjoying lavish lifestyle and there was nobody in the entire province to address the grievances of the residents. She added that funds for development works in Sindh were being embezzled with the help of contractors.

She said that the only focus of the PPP and its followers was on the release of Asif Ali Zardari and Faryal Talpur who have been arrested over corruption cases. She expressed the hope that the people of Sindh would outrightly reject the PPP in the next general elections.

In a separate statement, PTI MPA and former Karachi president Khurrum Sher Zaman also censured the PPP chairman for his Sindhudesh remarks. “The country is passing through difficult times and such statements in these circumstances were tantamount to backing India.” Zaman said.

Condemning Bilawal’s remarks, he said that on the one hand, the entire nation was supporting Prime Minister Imran Khan for highlighting atrocities and human rights violations in Indian-occupied Kashmir and on the other hand opposition parties were trying to conceal their ‘corruption’.

He asked the PPP chairman to focus on the performance of the Sindh government rather than leading marches to hide the ‘corruption’ committed by former president and his father Zardari. Zaman said the residents of Sindh were frustrated with the PPP, as it took the province to the verge of destruction because of corruption.