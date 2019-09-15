PTI MPA likely to be charged with threatening policeman

A judicial magistrate on Saturday supplied copies of prosecution documents to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf lawmaker Malik Shahzad Awan in a case pertaining to thrashing an on-duty policeman.

The West district magistrate also issued non-bailable warrants for the arrest of seven absconding suspects — Abdul Khaliq, Saeed, Shabbir, Tahir, Ajmal, Qadir, Noor Muhammad and Dost Muhammad.

He ordered police to arrest the absconders and present them in the court on September 25. The court is likely to start the indictment process at the next hearing.

Awan, MPA from PS-116, was booked by the police in July after a video went viral on social media showing him threatening a cop on duty. An FIR under sections 147,148,149, 506B and 504 of the Pakistan Penal Code was registered against him on behalf of the state.

The case was registered four days after the PTI lawmaker threatened a policeman against extorting businessmen and traders in Saeedabad Sector 9, Pakora Chowk, in Ittehad Town. In the video of the incident that was widely shared on social media, the MPA could be seen and heard threatening Head Constable Akhtar Tanoli.

Meanwhile, Awan had termed the case baseless and said he would not allow corrupt elements within the police force to continue extortion, smuggling, drug peddling and land grabbing in Baldia Town.