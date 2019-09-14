LHC CJ forms courts to resolve cases of overseas Pakistanis

DUBAI: Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Sardar Shamim Khan constituted speedy and special courts at level of districts and tehsils to resolve the cases of overseas Pakistanis within three months.

The LHC chief justice was addressing at the gathering of Pakistan Business Council (PBC), Dubai in a local hotel. He assured the Pakistan business community of having confidence in the judiciary for their issues.

“Three judges have already been appointed to address the cases of overseas in the Lahore High Court while three judges are also being nominated in every district to look after the overseas cases”, Chief Justice of Lahore High Court (LHC) Sardar Shamim Khan clearly stated.

Replying to a question regarding number of overseas cases, the LHC Chief Justice said that his team had been gathering an exact data of overseas cases and that it would be shared soon. He said that the number of judges can be increased if the number of cases are too high and would not be resolved within three months.

He proudly said that the district courts in Punjab have already decided around 800,000 cases from January till March 2019. He said that keeping in view the problems of overseas Pakistanis, the judiciary decided to speed up the complaint resolution mechanism via courts.

Expressing his clear stance over judiciary reforms, the LHC Chief Justice said that session courts, civil courts and high courts would resolve cases with months so the justice would be deliver within timeframe.

While, Overseas Pakistan Commission (OPC) Vice Chairman Waseem Chaudhry stated that the overseas commission would introduce a new act to decide the complaints of overseas Pakistanis within stipulated timeframe otherwise the commission can take action against the authority concerned.

He said a new act of the commission has been cleared from the ministry of law and following approval from the provincial cabinet soon this act will be presented in the Punjab Assembly for formal approval. It will help in speeding up the case resolution mechanism, he maintained.

Earlier, the President of Pakistan Business Council (PBC) Iqbal Dawood welcomed the LHC Chief Justice and his team and Pakistan Overseas Commission Punjab. And he said that Pakistan business body are looking for speedy justice system in their homeland.