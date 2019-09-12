Zameer Choudrey CBE, of Bestway Group appointed to House of Lords

LONDON: It has been announced that Zameer Choudrey CBE, Chief Executive of Bestway Group, will be appointed to the House of Lords under the Queens intention of conferring Peerages of the United Kingdom.

Choudrey comments: “It is an immense honour. I am truly humbled to have been appointed to the House of Lords. I have always viewed the UK to be the land of opportunity and I look forward to contributing to the continued advancement of our great country.”

The appointment is in recognition of his considerable contributions to Britain’s domestic and foreign trade as a leading businessman and entrepreneur, his wide array of philanthropic work both in the UK and abroad, and his role as Chairman of the Conservative Friends of Pakistan.

As Chief Executive of Bestway Group, Choudrey has already driven tremendous growth in businesses across the UK and Pakistan. This led to Choudrey being appointed to Deputy Chairman of the Pakistan Britain Trade & Investment Forum and serving as a member of the Confederation of British Industry’s Economic Affairs Committee in previous years.****