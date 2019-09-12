What survivors and affected families want

The Ali Enterprises Factory Fire Affectees Association and the National Trade Union Federation jointly organised an event outside the burnt factory to mark the seventh anniversary of the incident.

The following demands were made at the event:

- Solid steps should be taken to ensure safety of life at workplaces

- The private social auditing system should be ended and labour inspections on the basis of tripartite principle should be introduced to ensure health and safety in factories and other workplaces

- All workers should be given appointment letters at the time of their recruitment and their salaries and wages should be paid through banks

- Eight-hour workday should be ensured and action should be taken against employers who are paying less than the government-approved minimum wages

- All workers should be registered with social security and the EOBI

- The European governments should make laws so that international brands are compelled to be answerable for violation of labour and human rights.

- The affected factory’s building should be razed and a labour training institute should be built there.

- Like Bangladesh Accord after the fatal Rana Plaza fire, such agreements should also be made and implemented in Pakistan as well

- Labour standards should be implemented in factories, especially textile, garments and mining sectors.

- The perpetrators of the Baldia factory fire should be punished as per law

- All factories should be registered under the Factories Act and the law of OSH should be implemented

- The EOBI pensions for the old parents of the martyrs of the Baldia factory fire should be paid for lifetime

- The cases of gratuity and groups insurance of the relatives of martyrs have been pending for last seven years in the office of Commissioner of Compensation and they should be decided at the earliest.