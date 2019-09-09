Govt has failed to bring about any change, says Durrani

BANNU: Opposition leader in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Akram Khan Durrani on Sunday said the government had failed to bring about any change in the country.

Speaking to reporters here, the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) leader said the country was passing through a critical juncture while the rulers had failed to show any sign of good governance.

He said the unemployment and price-hike had made life miserable for the people.

The JUI leader said the instead of creating opportunities for the jobless youth, the government had abolished 84000 vacancies in the underdeveloped province.

Durrani said that the Pakhtun leadership was barred from Parliament under a conspiracy, adding that everyone knew who were behind the game.

He alleged that the government had been trying its best to suppress the opposition and political leaders as both were on the same page.

Durrani said that the upcoming ‘Million March’ of the JUI-F in Islamabad next month would be a success as workers from across the country would take part in it.

He made it clear that the sit-in would continue till the ouster of “selected” government.

The JUI-F leader said the people would observe a clear difference between the sit-in staged by the dance-party and the one being held by the religious scholars and workers.