Sun Sep 08, 2019
September 8, 2019

Pakistani film ‘Darling’ wins award at Venice Film Festival

National

 
September 8, 2019

VENICE: Pakistani short film ‘Darling’ has won an award at the Venice Film Festival. Directed by Saim Sadiq ‘Darling’ was selected as the Best Short Film, international media reported.

‘Darling’ premiered at the Venice International Film Festival in its new Orizzonti section, making it Pakistan's first short movie that enthralled the oldest movie gala's audience.


The role of Alina in ‘Darling’ is played by Alina Khan, a real transgirl actor from Lahore who makes her acting debut in the film. Last year another short film by Sadiq: ‘Nice Talking To You’ had won the Best Director Award at the Columbia University Film Festival.


