LHC registrar transferred

LAHORE: Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Sardar Muhammad Shamim Khan on Friday issued transfer and posting orders of four district and sessions judges (D&SJs) including the LHC registrar. According to the LHC notification, LHC Registrar Ch Humayun Imtiaz has been transferred and posted as D&SJ Gujranawala, whereas Director General Punjab Judicial Academy/D&SJ, Abdul Sattar has been transferred andposted as LHC register. D&SJ Rao Abdul Jabbar Khan has been transferred from Gujranawala to Sheikhupura whereas D&SJ Munir Ahmad has been transferred from Sheikhupura to Lodhran.