LHC registrar transferred

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Sardar Muhammad Shamim Khan on Friday issued transfer and posting orders of four district and sessions judges (D&SJs) including the LHC registrar. According to the LHC notification, LHC Registrar Ch Humayun Imtiaz has been transferred and posted as D&SJ Gujranawala, whereas Director General Punjab Judicial Academy/D&SJ, Abdul Sattar has been transferred andposted as LHC register. D&SJ Rao Abdul Jabbar Khan has been transferred from Gujranawala to Sheikhupura whereas D&SJ Munir Ahmad has been transferred from Sheikhupura to Lodhran.
LAHORE: Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Sardar Muhammad Shamim Khan on Friday issued transfer and posting orders of four district and sessions judges (D&SJs) including the LHC registrar. According to the LHC notification, LHC Registrar Ch Humayun Imtiaz has been transferred and posted as D&SJ Gujranawala, whereas Director General Punjab Judicial Academy/D&SJ, Abdul Sattar has been transferred andposted as LHC register. D&SJ Rao Abdul Jabbar Khan has been transferred from Gujranawala to Sheikhupura whereas D&SJ Munir Ahmad has been transferred from Sheikhupura to Lodhran.