ATM thief custodial death: Buzdar writes to LHC for judicial commission to probe incident

LAHORE: On the orders of Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, Inspector General of Police (IGP) has removed Rahim Yar Khan District Police Officer (DPO) Umar F Salamat from his post over custodial death of an ATM (automated teller machine) alleged thief, Salahuddin.

The IGP Punjab has issued a notification in this regard. Additional charge of DPO Rahim Yar Khan has been given to SP Investigation Habib.

The CM has also ordered a judicial inquiry into the custodial death of the alleged thief.

As per details, the Punjab CM has ordered for writing an application to the Lahore High Court (LHC) for constitution of a judicial commission to probe death of Salahuddin, who allegedly died due to severe torture by police in Rahim Yar Khan. The CM reportedly decided to form a judicial commission after new evidence surfaced in a police investigation.

Earlier, Senior Civil Judge Shaikh Fayyaz Hussain was tasked to carry out a probe into the death. The judge had appointed Mr Hussain as an inquiry officer to unearth the truth.

A station house officer (SHO) and two investigation officers of City A-Division Police Station, who were nominated in the murder case, have been issued notices to appear before the judicial officer.