Couple crushed to death in roof collapse

A couple died and their children were injured after the roof of their house collapsed within the limits of the Kharadar police station on Wednesday.

The incident took place as the roof of the building, named Devi Bai, collapsed located near the Machi Miani Market in Old City area. Rescuers from different welfare associations reached the scene and started the rescue operation.

The rescuers, however, after the hectic efforts of hours were able to recover the bodies of the couple from under the debris, and two children were rescued in injured condition. The bodies were later taken to the Civil Hospital for medico-legal formalities where they were identified as 35-year-old Akram, son of Ismail, and his wife as 30-year-old Nazia while their children were identified as 10-year-old Zainab and 8-year-old Sania.

A heavy contingent of the police also reached the scene and participated in the rescue work. According to SHO Ahsan Zulfiqar, the building was around 100 years old and it had been already declared dangerous by the relevant authority and the occupants were asked to evacuate the building.

The officer said that the couple and their children were asleep when the roof collapsed, adding that they were compelled to live in the building due to their financial problems.

Two electrocuted to death

A labourer died of electrocution in Ayub Goth within the limits of the Site Superhighway Industrial Area police station. He was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital. He was later identified as 50-year-old Zaman, son of Lal Din. Ahmed Khan, 50, died of electrocution at his house located in Khuda Ki Basti.