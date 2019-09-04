Qureshi briefs Turkish, BD, Iranian FMs of Kashmiris plight

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi telephoned his Turkish, Iranian and Bangladeshi counterparts on Tuesday and apprised them of the grave human rights violations in Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K).

According to the Foreign Office, the foreign minister told his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu that India had imposed a curfew in the occupied valley since August 5, putting the lives of thousands of people under threat. “The situation is so dire that there is a shortage of food and medicines. People of IOJ&K are looking towards international community especially the Muslim world.”

He thanked Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for raising his voice in support of the unarmed and oppressed Kashmiris, and lauded Turkey’s services for Muslim unity. Both the foreign ministers agreed to continue bilateral consultations. They also agreed to meet on the sidelines of United Nations General Assembly session as well as Organisation of Islamic Cooperation meetings.

In his conversation with Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif, Qureshi apprised him of human rights violations in IOJ&K and deteriorating regional situation. He said after imposing curfew in the held territory, Indian authorities were resorting to severe torture to innocent people, adding the IOJ&K people were facing acute shortage of food and medicines under the curfew.

Qureshi said international media and human rights organisations had been exposing India’s atrocities and added India through its unilateral steps was aggravating the peace in the region and this situation could lead to a human tragedy. Zarif expressed grave concern over the situation and said such steps will further increase tension in the region.

Speaking to Bangladeshi Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen, Qureshi discussed the current situation in IOJ&K and apprised him of the illegal and unilateral actions of India to alter the disputed status of Jammu and Kashmir.

He highlighted the continuously deteriorating human rights and humanitarian situation in IOJ&K, including severe shortage of food and lifesaving medicines, communications blackout and complete lockdown for the last 30 days.

He underlined that the steps taken by India in IOJ&K entailed grave risk for peace and security in the region. The Bangladeshi foreign minister emphasised the importance of resolving disputes through dialogue and discussions.