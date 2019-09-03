Al Baraka Banking Group’s high level delegation meets president Dr. Arif Alvi

ISLAMABAD: A delegation of Al Baraka Banking Group (ABG), led by its President and Chief Executive, Mr. Adnan Ahmed Yousif, recently called on the President of Pakistan, Dr. Arif Alvi.

Accompanying the delegation were the Deputy Chairman of Al Baraka Bank Pakistan, Mr. Tareq Mahmood Kazim, as well as the CEO of Al Baraka Bank Pakistan, Mr. Ahmed Shuja Kidwai. The delegation discussed the current economy of the country including the prospects of banking sector of Pakistan.

Dr. Alvi emphasized on government’s commitment towards turning Pakistan into a modern Islamic Welfare State. He also appreciated the role played by Al Baraka Bank Pakistan in providing Shariah compliant product and services in the country. President Alvi also said the revival of economy is one of the top priorities of the government and as a result, Pakistan’s position on ‘Ease of Doing Business Index’ has improved significantly. On this occasion, Mr. Adnan said that Al Baraka Banking Group is committed in promoting Islamic Banking and Shariah Compliant financial solutions, globally as well as in Pakistan. He also said that Al Baraka is operating in Pakistan since 1992 providing Riba-Free halal banking solutions and will continue to contribute for the betterment of the society and its welfare.***