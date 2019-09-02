close
Mon Sep 02, 2019
September 2, 2019

Cinemas, theatres to remain closed in Faisalabad for 10 days

National

September 2, 2019

FAISALABAD: All cinemas and theatres will remain closed in the district during the first 10 days of Muharram.

The district administration has issued directives to managers and owners of all cinemas and theatres to abide by the closure plan in its true spirit. The flaxes and posters of various films and stage dramas have also been removed from public places upto 10th of Muharram, said a spokesman of the district administration on Sunday.

