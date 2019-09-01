Petition filed against Fawad for ‘concealing assets’

ISLAMABAD: A petition was on Saturday filed in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) against Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry, seeking his disqualification under Articles 62 and 63 of the Constitution.

The petition mentioned that Fawad had concealed his assets while submitting his nomination papers with the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP). It pleaded with the court to disqualify the minister under Article 62 (1) (f) from holding public office as he had not disclosed documents containing his proprietary information. It requested the court to order lodging of a criminal case against him and withdrawal of all privileges granted to him as a minister. Besides Fawad, the ECP, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and others have been made parties in the petition.