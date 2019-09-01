LHC directs housing societies to plant two trees for each house

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court has declared it mandatory for all housing societies in Punjab to plant at least two trees in the green belt in front of each house and impose a heavy fine of Rs. 25000 for cutting a single tree.

“The Secretary Cooperative and Registrar Cooperative are ordered to issue directions to the housing societies and authorities for (i) planting at least two (2) trees in the green belt in front of each house mentioning in their allotment letters and by-laws of the society (ii) impose heavy penalties and punishments for cutting the same at least Rs.25,000 per tree and to (iii) monitor the trees through respective officers of the society/authority. The treatment and maintenance of the trees will be the sole responsibility of the society/authority concerned.”

In its 78 page judgment, Justice Jawad Hassan issued comprehensive guidelines to all federal and provincial departments in the Punjab to safely manage, conserve, sustain, maintain, protect and grow forests and plant trees in urban cities.

The petitioners had approached the LHC for implementation of the National Climate Change Policy 2012, the National Forest Policy 2015, the Punjab Plantation and Maintenance of Trees Act, 1974 and the Forest Policy Statement, 1999 to increase the forest cover and plantation of trees in Pakistan and Punjab.

“Schools, colleges, higher education institutes, hospitals, parking sites etc. are specifically directed to make policy for planting trees in open spaces and waiting areas/car parks,” the judgment read. The court directed the Punjab government to make laws in imposing penalty and heavy fine for cutting, removing and damaging any tree without permission of the authority concerned.