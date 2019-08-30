LHC stays surcharge on power bills

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Lahore High Court has issued a stay order against receiving surcharge in electricity bills. LHC took up the case filed against receiving surcharge in power bills for hearing here on Thursday. During the course of hearing, the court while issuing the stay order against receiving surcharge in electricity bills sought reply from federation, Lesco and Nepra.
Lahore High Court has issued a stay order against receiving surcharge in electricity bills. LHC took up the case filed against receiving surcharge in power bills for hearing here on Thursday. During the course of hearing, the court while issuing the stay order against receiving surcharge in electricity bills sought reply from federation, Lesco and Nepra.