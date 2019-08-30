close
Fri Aug 30, 2019
August 30, 2019

LHC stays surcharge on power bills

Lahore

August 30, 2019

Lahore High Court has issued a stay order against receiving surcharge in electricity bills. LHC took up the case filed against receiving surcharge in power bills for hearing here on Thursday. During the course of hearing, the court while issuing the stay order against receiving surcharge in electricity bills sought reply from federation, Lesco and Nepra.

