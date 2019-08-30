Hot, humid spell to continue

LAHORE: Hot and humid weather with scattered rain was observed in the City on Thursday while Met Office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said that seasonal low lay over Balochistan and its adjoining areas. Monsoon currents are penetrating the southern parts of the country.They predicted that rain/wind-thunderstorm with isolated heavy falls was expected at scattered places in Karachi, Thatta, Shaheed Benazirabad, Larkana, Sukkur, Hyderabad, Mirpurkhas divisions, while at isolated places in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha, Faisalabad, DG Khan, Multan, Hazara, Kalat divisions, Islamabad, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan. Hot and humid weather is expected elsewhere in the country.

During the past 24 hours, widespread rain/wind-thunderstorm with isolated heavy falls occurred in Sindh, while at isolated places in Lahore, Gujranwala, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Multan, Bahawalpur, Sahiwal, Hazara, Makran divisions and Kashmir.

Weather remained hot and humid in other parts of country. Rainfall was recorded in the cities, including Thatta, 83mm, Islam Kot 61, Karachi (Modal Observatory 36, Jinnah terminal 34, Surjani 32, Kemari 29, Nazimabad 26, AP 25, Landhi, North Karachi, Faisal Base 24, Sadr 19, Masroor 7), Tando Jam, 47, Badin, 42, Hyderabad, 27, Diplo, 23, Kaloi, Larkana, 15, Shaheed Benazirabad, Sukkur, 13, Sukrand, 11, Nagerparker, 8, Mirpurkhas, 7, Mithi, Moenjodaro, 4, Rohri, 3, Chachro, Dadu, 1, Murree, 35, Multan, 31, Lahore (AP 6, city 1), Bahawalpur (city 6, AP 4), Gujranwala, 2, Sahiwal, 1, Lasbella, 21, Kakul, 2 and Astore, 1mm.

Thursday’s highest temperature was recorded in Bhakkar, Nokkundi, Turbat and Dalbandin where the mercury reached 42°C while in Lahore it was 38.2°C and minimum was 26.8°C.