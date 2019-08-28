Money-laundering case against Shahbaz family: LHC issues notice to NAB on bail plea of two approvers

LAHORE: A Lahore High Court (LHC) division bench on Tuesday issued notices to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and others on bail petitions filed by two approvers, Shahid Rafique and Aftab Mehmood, in a money-laundering case against the Shahbaz Sharif family.The bench comprising Justice Shahid Waheed and Justice Chaudhry Muhammad Iqbal heard the post-arrest bail petitions filed by the approvers.

The petitioners’ counsel argued before the court that his clients had admitted that theyacilitated the Shahbaz Sharif family in whitening their black money. They recorded their confessional statements before a judicial magistrate in this regard. He submitted they had been lodged in jail on judicial remand and their custody was no longer required by the bureau in the case. He pleaded for granting post-arrest bail to them. The bench issued notices to the NAB and other respondents and sought replies.