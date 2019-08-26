Security plans chalked out to ensure peaceful Muharram

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Steps are being taken in Dera Ismail Khan and Lakki Marwat districts to ensure the peaceful observance of Muharram.

The police have chalked out a security plan for the peaceful observance of Muharram in Dera Ismail Khan, said a spokesman for the police.

The official said that the security plan has been devised to ensure peace and law and order during Muharram.

He said police along with district administration would install closed-circuit television cameras as well as solar lights in the streets and Kotli Imam Hussain to monitor and supervise gatherings and mourning processions.

According to the police spokesman, District Police Officer Dilawar Khan Bangash had already been directed by the police high-ups to hold talks with the representatives of local peace committee and elders to ensure peace.

According to the plan, the procession routes and the venues for gatherings would be cleared with the help of bomb disposal unit.

LAKKI MARWAT: The police have identified 36 plugging points in Lakki city where at least two policemen would be deployed to ensure the protection of main routes of Muharram procession.

The official source said a foolproof security plan has been formulated to maintain peace and harmony during Muharram.

“A high-level meeting chaired by DPO Qasim Ali Khan approved the security plan under which each plugging point will be manned by two constables while cops will be deployed to provide protection to the mourning processions,” the sources added.

The sources said that all available resources would be used to ensure the peaceful observance of Muharram. “To protect religious scholars, avert sectarian violence and any sabotage act is also part of the security plan,” said an official. He added that besides extra vigilance and heightened security, the police would also focus on curbing influx and movements of miscreants to ensure peace and tranquillity.