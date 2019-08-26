Cloth tote bag is the answer for shopping now

With the ban imposed on plastic bags from August 14 in Islamabad, more and more people are retorting to alternate methods for carrying stuff. A month and a half month was given by the authorities to arrange for bio gradable bags but not many traders and shop keepers have replaced plastic shopping bags which has already played havoc to our environment. One simple plastic bags may never fully decompose, instead they gradually turn into smaller and smaller pieces of plastic. A plastic bag takes around 100 years to disintegrate but before that it chocks the gutter line, drainage system and causes extensive flooding.

The public should consider using cloth or canvas reusable tote bags for grocery buying. These cheap canvas or cloth bags can be printed with a logo or embroidered print for catchy lines or of printed material. Ladies! let your imagination run wild and come up with unique ideas can be used for stitching a simple tote bag. These cloth bags are reusable and eco-friendly as well.

Having a tote bag, can make a big difference in our daily lives. Not only can we reduce the amount of plastic bags we use, we can also use a big canvas bag to carry our things to school, work, to a picnic, for shopping at a store, and many more things. These reusable canvas bags are easy for anyone to carry, and the canvas material that makes the bags are strong enough to carry a sufficient amount of weight. These cloth bags can carry groceries which save upto at-least five to six plastic bag shoppers per day per garbage.

Canvas is also a heavy-duty fabric used for making these reusable bags. If we need a sturdy bag for a lot of weight then canvas should be used. In our childhood we have seen our parents carrying these cloth bags and paper bags before plastic shopping bags were even introduced.

This ban is currently in Islamabad but it would extend to other cities as well. Everyone should carry these cloth bags with them while going for grocery. By doing this simple act, they would be saving the environment for future generations, which would otherwise be ruined by this menace.

Shamim Ahmed, a trader said that many traders have already started arguing with the authorities against the use of plastic shoppers and they are asking government to provide alternate biodegradable bags. They have also started charging the cost of other alternate material bags. The government plans to impose fine to those violating the law. We should change our habit of convenience in this regard which would go a long way in saving our environment for our children.